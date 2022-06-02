SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — May was a busy month on the diamond and on the track. Here’s a look at the top plays from a busy month of May:

HM: Askdal blasts a grand slam – Brandon Valley’s Carson Askdal

The first honorable mention is a great swing by Brandon Valley’s Carson Askdal. With the bases loaded, Askdal gave the Lynx their first lead with a grand slam to left field. BV would earn the 6-5 win over Harrisburg.

HM: Ruesink goes long twice – Dell Rapids Landon Ruesink

The second and final honorable mention is a great game by Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink. The senior blasted two homeruns as he capped off a 3-4 performance. The Quarriers powered past Garretson, 12-2.

#5: Augie homers six times – Augustana Baseball

The number five moment of the month goes to the Augustana baseball team who homered six times in a blowout win over Winona State. The Vikings cruised to a 12-4 win in the NSIC Tournament.

#4: Ruesink makes a dive – Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink – Courtesy: Big Sioux Media

The fourth best play of the month is from Dell Rapids’ Landon Ruesink who ranges to his right and somehow makes a terrific diving catch to steal a hit from Lennox. His effort would help lift the Quarriers past the Orioles, 6-3.

#3: Brown walks off Lincoln – Brandon Valley’s Matt Brown

Checking in at number three is Brandon Valley’s Matt Brown who launches a moon shot up and over the left field fence. That homerun would help the Lynx walk off Lincoln, 5-4.

#2: Hardie dominates at state track – O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie

The runner-up moment of the month goes to O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie who set the meet record at the State Track Meet in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter race. She helped lead the Knights to a Class ‘AA’ State Title.

#1: Leiseth earns top mark in the nation – Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth

The top play from the month of May comes from the State Track and Field Meet where Hamlin Gracelyn Leiseth would toss the shot put over 52 feet. That would shatter the South Dakota state record, while also earning her the top rank in the country.

That's a look at this month's KELOLAND.com top five plays of the month.