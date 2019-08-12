KELO-TV hosting high school football media days in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELO-TV is set to host a pair of high school football media days.

We’re inviting coaches and players from all seven classes to attend this week’s events in Aberdeen or Sioux Falls.

We’ll be at Swisher Field in Aberdeen Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and McEneaney Field at O’Gorman in Sioux Falls on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is simply an opportunity for teams to share insight and info on their program. You’re welcome to attend any time during the two-hour window, as interviews will take less than ten minutes.

RSVP not required.