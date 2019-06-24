Honoring athletic excellence in South Dakota.
The KELO Cup recognizes the champions and the championships of South Dakota high schools. Each school year, KELOLAND Sports will award the KELO Cup to three South Dakota high schools – one in each class AA, A and B. Since not all sports have three classes, schools will compete in the class in which they play basketball.
Schools earn points with each first, second and third place finish in the state championship for each sport. First place is worth 5 points, second place is worth 2 points and third place is worth 1 point. If a third place finisher is not determined as in football, then no points will be awarded. The school with the most total points in its class wins the KELO Cup.
KELOLAND Sports will award the points and post the standings here and on the KELOLAND SportsZone. For questions on the points and the standings, please contact sports@keloland.com.
Past Winners:
2019: Lincoln wins Class AA, Tea Area wins Class A, and Deubrook wins Class B!
2018: Lincoln wins Class AA, St. Thomas More wins Class A, and Ipswich wins Class B!
2017: Lincoln wins Class AA, Madison wins Class A, Deubrook Area wins Class B!
2016: Lincoln wins Class AA, St. Thomas More wins Class A, and Ipswich wins Class B!
2015: Lincoln, St. Thomas More, and Ipswich!
2014: Lincoln, Madison, Warner, and Ipswich!
2013: Washington, Harrisburg, and Warner
2012: O’Gorman, Madison, White River, and Ipswich were winners of the 2012 KELO Cup!
Standings – AA
|Lincoln
|39
|O'Gorman
|22
|Rapid City Stevens
|19
|Brandon Valley
|18
|Washington
|15
|Pierre
|12
|Roosevelt
|10
|Watertown
|8
|Aberdeen Central
|6
|Mitchell
|4
|Rapid City Central
|3
|Harrisburg
|2
|Huron
|2
|Yankton
|2
|Brookings
|1
Championship Results
Class AA Boys
Cross Country
- Lincoln (5)
- Rapid City Stevens (2)
- Aberdeen Central (1)
Football
11AAA
- Brandon Valley (5)
- Washington (2)
11AA
- Pierre (5)
- Huron (2)
Golf
- Lincoln (5)
- Rapid City Stevens (2)
- Roosevelt (1)
Soccer
- Washington (5)
- Aberdeen Central (2)
Tennis
- Lincoln (5)
- O'Gorman (2)
- Rapid City Stevens (1)
Basketball
- Brandon Valley (5)
- O'Gorman (2)
- Harrisburg (1)
Wrestling
- Rapid City Stevens (5)
- Pierre (2)
- Rapid City Central (1)
Baseball
- O'Gorman (5)
- Mitchell (2)
Track & Field
- Lincoln (5)
- Watertown (2)
- Aberdeen Central (1)
Class AA Girls
Cross Country
- Lincoln (5)
- Rapid City Central (2)
- Brandon Valley (1)
Dance
- Washington (5)
- Brandon Valley (2)
- Roosevelt (1)
Cheer
- O'Gorman (5)
- Roosevelt (2)
- Washington (1)
Soccer
- Pierre (5)
- Rapid City Stevens (2)
Golf
- O'Gorman (5)
- Aberdeen Central (2)
Yankton (2)
Tennis
- Lincoln (5)
- Rapid City Stevens (2)
- O'Gorman (1)
Volleyball
- Rapid City Stevens (5)
- Washington (2)
- Watertown (1)
Gymnastics
- Watertown (5)
- Mitchell (2)
- Brookings (1)
Softball
- Roosevelt (5)
- Lincoln (2)
Basketball
- Brandon Valley (5)
- Lincoln (2)
- Harrisburg (1)
Track & Field
- Lincoln (5)
- O'Gorman (2)
- Roosevelt (1)
Standings – A
|Tea Area
|22
|West Central
|17
|Sioux Falls Christian
|16
|Custer
|12
|St. Thomas More
|11
|Dakota Valley
|9
|Winner
|8
|Lennox
|7
|Bon Homme
|5
|Canton
|5
|Deuel
|5
|Sioux Valley
|5
|Platte-Geddes
|4
|Sisseton
|4
|Vermillion
|4
|Dell Rapids
|3
|Hill City
|2
|Miller
|2
|Parkston
|2
|Chamberlain
|1
|Flandreau
|1
|Hot Springs
|1
|Madison
|1
|McCook Central/Montrose
|1
|Parker
|1
|Pine Ridge
|1
|Redfield/Doland
|1
Championship Results
Class A Boys
Cross Country
1. Custer (5)
2. Vermillion (2)
3. St. Thomas More (1)
Football
11A
1. Tea Area (5)
2. Dell Rapids (2)
11B
1. Sioux Falls Christian (5)
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (B) (2)
Golf
1. Tea Area (5)
2. Sisseton (2)
3. Madison (1)
Soccer
1. Tea Area (5)
2. Sioux Falls Christian (2)
Baseball
1. Lennox (5)
2. Dakota Valley (2)
Basketball
1. Tea Area (5)
2. Sioux Falls Christian (2)
3. Pine Ridge (1)
Wrestling
1. Canton (5)
2. Winner Area (2)
3. Redfield Area (1)
Track & Field
1. St. Thomas More (5)
2. Sioux Falls Christian (2)
3. Lennox (1)
Class A Girls
Cross Country
1. Custer (5)
2. Hill City (2)
3. Chamberlain (1)
Dance
1. Dakota Valley (5)
2. Platte Geddes (2)
3. Winner (1)
Cheer
1. Sioux Valley (5)
2. Dakota Valley (2)
3. Dell Rapids (1)
Gymnastics
1. Deuel (5)
2. Parkston/Ethan (B)/Hanson (B) (2)
3. Estelline/Hendricks (B) (1)
Soccer
1. West Central (5)
2. Tea Area (2)
Volleyball
1. Sioux Falls Christian (5)
2. Miller (2)
3. McCook Central/Montrose (1)
Basketball
1. Winner (5)
2. West Central (2)
3. Lennox (1)
Softball
1. West Central (5)
2. Vermillion (2)
Golf
1. West Central (5)
2. Sisseton (2)
3. Hot Springs (1)
Track & Field
1. St. Thomas More (5)
2. Custer (2)
3. Parker (1)
Standings
|Deubrook Area
|13
|James Valley Christian
|10
|Warner
|8
|De Smet
|7
|Ethan
|6
|Burke
|5
|Canistota
|5
|Clark/Willow Lake
|5
|Colome
|5
|Freeman
|5
|Viborg-Hurley
|5
|Ipswich
|4
|Bridgewater-Emery
|3
|Hanson
|2
|Howard
|2
|Kimball/White Lake
|2
|Newell
|2
|Northwestern
|2
|Sully Buttes
|2
|Wall
|2
|Colman-Egan
|1
|Corsica-Stickney
|1
|Estelline/Hendricks
|1
|Faith
|1
Championship Results
Class B Boys
Cross Country
1. James Valley Christian (5)
2. Warner (2)
3. Newell (1)
Football
9AA:
1. Bon Homme (5) (A)
2. Kimball/White Lake (2)
9A:
1. Canistota/Freeman (5)
2. Howard (2)
9B:
1. Colome (5)
2. Sully Buttes (2)
Golf
1. James Valley Christian (5)
2. Platte-Geddes (2) (A)
3. Deubrook Area (1)
Basketball
1. Clark/Willow Lake (5)
2. De Smet (2)
3. Bridgewater-Emery (1)
Track & Field
1. Viborg-Hurley (5)
2. Wall (2)
3. Warner (1)
Class B Girls
Cross Country
1. Deubrook Area (5)
2. Ipswich (2)
3. Newell (1)
Volleyball
1. Warner (5)
2. Northwestern (2)
3. Faith (1)
Basketball
1. De Smet (5)
2. Ethan (2)
3. Corsica-Stickney (1)
Golf
1. Burke (5)
2. Deubrook Area (2)
3. Flandreau (1) (A)
Track & Field
1. Deubrook Area (5)
2. Ipswich (2)
3. Colman-Egan (1)