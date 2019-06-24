Honoring athletic excellence in South Dakota.

The KELO Cup recognizes the champions and the championships of South Dakota high schools. Each school year, KELOLAND Sports will award the KELO Cup to three South Dakota high schools – one in each class AA, A and B. Since not all sports have three classes, schools will compete in the class in which they play basketball.



Schools earn points with each first, second and third place finish in the state championship for each sport. First place is worth 5 points, second place is worth 2 points and third place is worth 1 point. If a third place finisher is not determined as in football, then no points will be awarded. The school with the most total points in its class wins the KELO Cup.



KELOLAND Sports will award the points and post the standings here and on the KELOLAND SportsZone. For questions on the points and the standings, please contact sports@keloland.com.

Past Winners:

2019: Lincoln wins Class AA, Tea Area wins Class A, and Deubrook wins Class B!

2018: Lincoln wins Class AA, St. Thomas More wins Class A, and Ipswich wins Class B!

2017: Lincoln wins Class AA, Madison wins Class A, Deubrook Area wins Class B!

2016: Lincoln wins Class AA, St. Thomas More wins Class A, and Ipswich wins Class B!

2015: Lincoln, St. Thomas More, and Ipswich!

2014: Lincoln, Madison, Warner, and Ipswich!

2013: Washington, Harrisburg, and Warner

2012: O’Gorman, Madison, White River, and Ipswich were winners of the 2012 KELO Cup!

Standings – AA Lincoln 39 O'Gorman 22 Rapid City Stevens 19 Brandon Valley 18 Washington 15 Pierre 12 Roosevelt 10 Watertown 8 Aberdeen Central 6 Mitchell 4 Rapid City Central 3 Harrisburg 2 Huron 2 Yankton 2 Brookings 1 Championship Results Class AA Boys Cross Country Lincoln (5) Rapid City Stevens (2) Aberdeen Central (1) Football 11AAA Brandon Valley (5) Washington (2) 11AA Pierre (5) Huron (2) Golf Lincoln (5) Rapid City Stevens (2) Roosevelt (1) Soccer Washington (5) Aberdeen Central (2) Tennis Lincoln (5) O'Gorman (2) Rapid City Stevens (1) Basketball Brandon Valley (5) O'Gorman (2) Harrisburg (1) Wrestling Rapid City Stevens (5) Pierre (2) Rapid City Central (1) Baseball O'Gorman (5) Mitchell (2) Track & Field Lincoln (5) Watertown (2) Aberdeen Central (1) Class AA Girls Cross Country Lincoln (5) Rapid City Central (2) Brandon Valley (1) Dance Washington (5) Brandon Valley (2) Roosevelt (1) Cheer O'Gorman (5) Roosevelt (2) Washington (1) Soccer Pierre (5) Rapid City Stevens (2) Golf O'Gorman (5) Aberdeen Central (2)

Yankton (2) Tennis Lincoln (5) Rapid City Stevens (2) O'Gorman (1) Volleyball Rapid City Stevens (5) Washington (2) Watertown (1) Gymnastics Watertown (5) Mitchell (2) Brookings (1) Softball Roosevelt (5) Lincoln (2) Basketball Brandon Valley (5) Lincoln (2) Harrisburg (1) Track & Field Lincoln (5) O'Gorman (2) Roosevelt (1)

Standings – A Tea Area 22 West Central 17 Sioux Falls Christian 16 Custer 12 St. Thomas More 11 Dakota Valley 9 Winner 8 Lennox 7 Bon Homme 5 Canton 5 Deuel 5 Sioux Valley 5 Platte-Geddes 4 Sisseton 4 Vermillion 4 Dell Rapids 3 Hill City 2 Miller 2 Parkston 2 Chamberlain 1 Flandreau 1 Hot Springs 1 Madison 1 McCook Central/Montrose 1 Parker 1 Pine Ridge 1 Redfield/ Doland 1 Championship Results Class A Boys Cross Country 1. Custer (5)

2. Vermillion (2)

3. St. Thomas More (1) Football 11A

1. Tea Area (5)

2. Dell Rapids (2)

11B

1. Sioux Falls Christian (5)

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (B) (2) Golf 1. Tea Area (5)

2. Sisseton (2)

3. Madison (1) Soccer 1. Tea Area (5)

2. Sioux Falls Christian (2) Baseball 1. Lennox (5)

2. Dakota Valley (2) Basketball 1. Tea Area (5)

2. Sioux Falls Christian (2)

3. Pine Ridge (1) Wrestling 1. Canton (5)

2. Winner Area (2)

3. Redfield Area (1) Track & Field 1. St. Thomas More (5)

2. Sioux Falls Christian (2)

3. Lennox (1) Class A Girls Cross Country 1. Custer (5)

2. Hill City (2)

3. Chamberlain (1) Dance 1. Dakota Valley (5)

2. Platte Geddes (2)

3. Winner (1) Cheer 1. Sioux Valley (5)

2. Dakota Valley (2)

3. Dell Rapids (1) Gymnastics 1. Deuel (5)

2. Parkston/Ethan (B)/Hanson (B) (2)

3. Estelline/Hendricks (B) (1) Soccer 1. West Central (5)

2. Tea Area (2) Volleyball 1. Sioux Falls Christian (5)

2. Miller (2)

3. McCook Central/Montrose (1) Basketball 1. Winner (5)

2. West Central (2)

3. Lennox (1) Softball 1. West Central (5)

2. Vermillion (2) Golf 1. West Central (5)

2. Sisseton (2)

3. Hot Springs (1) Track & Field 1. St. Thomas More (5)

2. Custer (2)

3. Parker (1)