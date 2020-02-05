Kelley, Coyotes rout Peru State 106-45

VERMILLION, S.D. – Cody Kelley buried six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points to lead South Dakota to a 106-45 win over Peru State inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Tuesday night.

The Coyotes (17-8) extended their win streak to six and have now won eight of their last nine games. It was the first time USD went over the century mark this season.

Freshman Tasos Kamateros poured in a career-high 15 points while Stanley Umude and Tyler Hagedorn finished with 16 and 14 points respectively, for South Dakota.

The Yotes improved to 5-0 all-time against the NAIA program from Nebraska. South Dakota got 42 points off turnovers and 43 points from the bench as well as 54 points in the paint.

South Dakota led from start to finish and was never threatened. Kelley shot an efficient 10-of-12 from the field and recorded a career-high seven steals on the night. He had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first half and the Coyotes took a 48-20 lead into halftime.

USD shot 66 percent from the field in the first half and 67.2 percent overall. The Bobcats finished shooting 33.3 percent from the field.

Peru State got eight points from Ante Martinac on 3-of-6 shooting and seven from Drew Switzer on 3-of-9 shooting. Kendrick Robinson, the Bobcats’ leading scorer this season, had just four points on 2-of-6 shooting while having five turnovers.

Kamateros finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and pulled down four rebounds in a career-high 16 minutes of action. Caden Hoffman scored the first points of his Coyote career with a deep three to finish with three points on the night.

South Dakota returns to the road to face North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Saturday at 2 p.m. before returning home to host Western Illinois on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.