KC fans under closer scrutiny for chants, ‘tomahawk chops’

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, a Kansas City Chiefs fan does the “tomahawk chop” during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. While other sports teams using Native American nicknames and imagery have faced decades of protests and boycotts, the Chiefs have largely slid under the radar. Vincent Schilling, associate editor of Indian Country Today, said it’s time for the Chiefs to face the music. “When I see something like a tomahawk chop, which is derived from television and film portrayals, I find it incredibly offensive because it is an absolutely horrible stereotype of what a native person is.” (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – While other sports teams using Native American nicknames and imagery have faced decades of protests and boycotts, the Kansas City Chiefs have largely slid under the radar. Until now.

The Chiefs will appear in their first Super Bowl in 50 years when they play the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

What is traditionally the largest TV audience of the year will watch as Kansas City fans break into the β€œwar chant” and mimic tomahawk chop.

Although many defend the display as a fun fan tradition, others view it as offensive and racist to Native Americans.