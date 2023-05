BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Driving legend Kasey Kahne earned the win in the main event at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night. He overtook Ryan Timms with two laps to go on his way to the victory.

In other action, J.J. Zebell claimed the checkered flag in the late model street stocks to earn his first victory at Huset’s in more than 20 years.

In the 305 sprints, Jay Russell overcame the rest of the field to pick up the victory, which was his first at Huset’s.