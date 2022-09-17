SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Karlsson opened the Sanford International with an 8-under 62, tying the tournament record, as he entered Saturday’s second round with a one-stroke lead. By day’s end, he’d remain atop the leaderboard, but was joined by Jeff Maggert, who carded a 4-under 66 to draw even at 10-under par heading into Sunday’s final round.

Karlsson got off to a slow start, shooting an even-par 34 on the front 9. He’d get back to red figures for the day with a birdie on the par 5 12th, and then added another birdie on the par 4 15th to get to 10-under. He’d finish his round with three consecutive pars.

Maggert also started slow, matching Karlsson’s even-par 34 on the front 9. But he would close strong. He picked up his first birdie of his back 9 on the 12th, and then would tally birdies on 15, 16 and 18 to cap off a 4-under 66 that has him tied for the lead heading into Sunday.

Rocco Mediate will play in the final group with those two. The 2019 Sanford International Champion is a stroke back after shooting a 3-under 67 in his second round.

