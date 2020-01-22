Kansas suspends De Sousa indefinitely for K-State brawl

A fight between players spills into the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Kansas defeated Kansas State 81-59. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – No. 3 Kansas has suspended forward Silvio De Sousa indefinitely for his role in a brawl with Kansas State near the end of their game.

De Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side, but he may not be the only one facing punishment. Several other players that left the bench and were involved in an ugly fracas that spilled into disability seating behind one of the baskets in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

