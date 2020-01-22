 

Avera

Kansas suspends De Sousa indefinitely for K-State brawl

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fight between players spills into the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Kansas defeated Kansas State 81-59. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – No. 3 Kansas has suspended forward Silvio De Sousa indefinitely for his role in a brawl with Kansas State near the end of their game.

De Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side, but he may not be the only one facing punishment. Several other players that left the bench and were involved in an ugly fracas that spilled into disability seating behind one of the baskets in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests