Kansas City softball powers past USD in Summit League Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usd_696481510621

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The USD softball team suffered a 10-2, season ending loss to Kansas City in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament.

The Coyotes fell behind 5-0 early, but answered with a pair of runs in the fourth inning.

USD’s Jadyn DeWitte drove a double off the left field fence and cut the lead to 5-2, but from there, the Roos would roll.

Two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth gave Kansas City a 10-2 lead.

Kansas City’s Sydney McQuinn delivered the RBI (run batted in) single to give the Roos the run rule victory.

McQuinn led the way for the Roos as she finished 3-4 with two singles, one homerun and three runs batted in.

#4 Kansas City moves on to play top-seeded SDSU on Thursday at noon.

USD concludes the season with a 13-38 overall record and an 8-13 conference record.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 