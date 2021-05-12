Kansas City softball powers past USD in Summit League Tournament

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The USD softball team suffered a 10-2, season ending loss to Kansas City in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament.
The Coyotes fell behind 5-0 early, but answered with a pair of runs in the fourth inning.
USD’s Jadyn DeWitte drove a double off the left field fence and cut the lead to 5-2, but from there, the Roos would roll.
Two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth gave Kansas City a 10-2 lead.
Kansas City’s Sydney McQuinn delivered the RBI (run batted in) single to give the Roos the run rule victory.
McQuinn led the way for the Roos as she finished 3-4 with two singles, one homerun and three runs batted in.
#4 Kansas City moves on to play top-seeded SDSU on Thursday at noon.
USD concludes the season with a 13-38 overall record and an 8-13 conference record.