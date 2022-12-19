KANSAS CITY, MO (USD) — South Dakota dropped the Summit League opener in Kansas City Monday night by a final score of 62-45. Kansas City outrebounded South Dakota 40-27 and managed to turn the Coyotes over 16 times. The Coyotes fall to 5-8 (0-1 Summit) while the Roos improve to 5-9 (1-0 Summit).

In the 15th meeting all-time between these schools, the difference in the game was Kansas City’s ability to get offensive rebounds and second chance points. The Roos’ tenacious defense limited USD to 13 made baskets on 43 attempts. KC hauled in 17 offensive rebounds and recorded 20 second-chance points. The Coyotes had 27 total rebounds led by eight from Damani Hayes .



South Dakota’s biggest lead of the game came five minutes into the first half after a three-point basket from Paul Bruns . Kansas City gained the lead less than three minutes later on an 8-0 run and never looked back. The Roos led by 11 heading into the break and held USD to 19 points in the first 20 minutes.



The Coyotes went on an 8-0 run out of the break and later knocked the deficit down to two points after a fastbreak three-pointer from A.J. Plitzuweit . The game stayed within striking distance until KC pushed its lead to double digits at the halfway mark of the second half and never dipped below. The Roos led by as much as 21 in the second half and won the Summit League opener by 17 points.



Tasos Kamateros led the Coyotes with 11 points. Plitzuweit was the second Coyote in double-figures with 10 points. Bruns scored nine points on three three-pointers. Miles Branch made his Coyote debut tonight and played seven minutes. As a team, South Dakota shot 30 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three.



RayQuawndis Mitchell led all scorers with 28 points on 7-of-20 shooting from the floor. Mitchell made five three-pointers and nine free-throws on the night. Shemarri Allen was the other Roo in double-digits with 13 points. Allen David Mukeba hauled in eight rebounds for Kansas City. KC shot 39 percent from the floor and 37 percent from the three-point line. The Roos scored 23 points off USD’s turnovers.



South Dakota travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday for a matchup at Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles won their conference opener tonight at home, defeating South Dakota State 79-40. The game on Wednesday is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. from the Mabee Center.