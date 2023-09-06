SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kansas City is one game away from advancing in the American Association Playoffs, following Wednesday’s 9-1 win over the Canaries.

The Monarchs got on the board right away. A single and a walk to leadoff the game was followed by a three run homerun from Chris Herrmann. Herrmann played for the Twins 2012-2015.

Kansas City increased their lead to four in the third inning with a sacrifice fly.

They’d add one more in the sixth, though the Birds would answer to keep the deficit the same at 5-1.

Ty Culbreth went seven innings for Sioux Falls, allowing five runs on seven hits. He’d leave the contest down four runs, but the Monarchs would soon change that.

Kansas City scored three runs off Seth Miller and one off Beaux Bonvillain to increase their lead to eight.

The Canaries would only scratch across two hits and one run from the KC bullpen, which pitched four innings in relief.

Kansas City is now just one win away from claiming the best of three games series.

The second game will be played in Kansas City. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.