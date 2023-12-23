SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Milbank native Kalen DeBoer has traveled far and wide from his time winning NAIA national titles at USF.

He left the Cougars more than a decade ago and is on his sixth stop since leaving South Dakota. He is in his second season as the head coach at the University of Washington, who is No. 2 in the country and will be playing in the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

But DeBoer still uses many of the same plays and tactics that worked so well for with the Coo.

“There’s a lot of carryover things that we’ve hung our hat on for many years, offensively, defensively, whatever it might be,” DeBoer said. “There’s a lot of things we learned and tried back in the days at Sioux Falls that we certainly bring out now and then.”

DeBoer and the Huskies take on Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. CT. The CFP national championship game will be on Jan. 8.