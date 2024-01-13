TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KELO) — Less than one week after coaching Washington in the CFP national championship game, Kalen DeBoer is now in Alabama to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Milbank native was officially introduced as the new Tide head coach Saturday. DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa Friday night. The event in front of group of Alabama faithful capped off a whirlwind of a week for the 49-year-old.

He assumes the reigns of the program that has won six of the last 15 national championships. With legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban in attendance, DeBoer expressed what it means to take over the program.

“This journey that we’re on called life, right, it’s special,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Special days like this are the ones that we’re never going to forget. This is exciting. This is really exciting for myself and my family.”

DeBoer won three national championships at USF back in the 2000s.