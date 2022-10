KADOKA, S.D. (KELO) — The viewers have spoken to the tune of more than 700 votes. This week’s Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week is the Kadoka Area vs. De Smet contest.

The Kougars and Bulldogs matchup received 302 votes, which was just 25 votes more than the Canton and Beresford game.

The Kadoka Area vs. De Smet matchup will receive bonus highlights and coverage tonight on KELOLAND.com, following the KELOLAND SportsZone.

Tonight’s SportsZone airs at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.