SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls West pitcher, Kyler Miritello is one of the top pitchers in the state, as the right hander has been clocked at over 90 miles per hour. That velocity caught the attention of a university that is thousands of miles from South Dakota.

Kyler Miritello has seen the velocity on his fastball increase over the past couple seasons.

“That was when I started to find the biggest increases in my velocity for pitching and stuff,” Sioux Falls West pitcher Kyler Miritello said. “During that time, it (velocity) just kept going up and up, so I kept pushing myself to throw harder, to try and get to the next level.”

“I think we knew that the arm talent was pretty special, as far as the stuff we’ve seen here is Sioux Falls,” West head coach Charlie Dubanoski said. “I don’t think it was very surprising to hear that he was talking to some universities like that.”

Miritello was contacted by Hawaii, following a pitching performance at a Perfect Game event in Iowa. After visiting the university in March, the right hander was offered a scholarship to play for the Rainbow Warriors. “It was pretty crazy and I wasn’t expecting that at all, because I’m from Sioux Falls and they’re Hawaii and that’s a very long ways away. I was kind of just in awe,” Miritello said.

“I think it’s a pretty unique experience and that it’s pretty awesome to think he’s from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plays legion baseball here and then goes to Hawaii,” Dubanoski said. “It’s a tribute to him and obviously his work ethic and talent and getting himself out there. It’s also very cool that Hawaii recognized him and is bringing him down to come pitch for them.”

The ability to play baseball year round, paired with the belief instilled by their coaching staff is part of the reason Miritello is headed west.

“It was that and then they’re getting all new facilities like a whole new turf field. They’re getting a bunch of new hitting and pitching facilities, which will be done by the time I get there,” Miritello said. “I’ll be like the first class to get to try it out down there.”

Miritello always dreamed of playing Division 1 baseball and after years of hard work, that dream has become a reality.

“It takes a lot and you have to sacrifice some time and stuff to put into baseball. Just a lot of time on the field, in the weight room and all that kind of stuff,” Miritello said.

Hawaii and their coaching staff also told Miritello they have a plan for him to reach the MLB, which is another goal for the right hander.