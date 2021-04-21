Juhnke named AVCA All-American Honorable Mention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Bringing boxing to Sioux Falls. Two brothers and Rhode Island natives ran a successful professional coaching company in Los Angeles but decided to move their gym to Sioux Falls this spring after their business and their passion was shut down by covid.

"Two became four months, then six months, eight months, and now a year later they're still not fully open," Evangelos Giovanis said. "We said we're going to move, we're going to make an adjustment and go where we're allowed to work, earn a living do what we love to do which is to teach boxing."

A skill and a sport that is still fairly new to South Dakota.

"We took a chance and said that people will want to try boxing," Giovanis said.

"Its not that you don't have potential professional boxers out here, you just had nobody training them at the professional level," George Giovanis said.

"I fell in love with it right away when I came here. It opened my eyes, changed my point of view of everything, gave me an opportunity to chase a dream," Sioux Falls client Tupak Kpeayeh said.

Kpeayah says his first dream was football, but that's all change since he was introduced to boxing when 15th Round opened in Sioux Falls last month.

"I'm planning on doing it as a competition, taking it to the next level, pushing myself everyday," Kpeayeh said. "They're teaching you to be a better person, to have better character."

"I think boxing is king. It pushes you not only physically but mentally too," Professional boxer Andrew Marquez said.

Marquez is a professional boxer who moved from LA with 15th Round to help grow the sport in the region.

"You get to think of it not as a fight but as a sport," Marquez said.

While the gym is looking for some people who want to train professionally, it also works for amateurs looking for a new kind of workout.

"There is nothing like this, I've tried a variety of programs in Sioux Falls," 15th Round client Marlo Arp said. "All were wonderful but nothing like this experience."

Marlo Arp joined when the gym first opened in Sioux Falls.

"My health is better and I'm so excited to come to this class every single day," Arp said.

"You get all walks of life, all different types of people coming in, for different reasons. You can get some people looking to get over some addictions, some people looking to reduce their stress level, other people fighting anger management, other people just wanting to get in shape and lose weight, you have other people that are in shape and just looking to cross train," George Giovanis said. "Everyone leaves healthier than when they come in," Evangelos Giovanis said.