Juhnke named AVCA All-American Honorable Mention

LEXINGTON, Ky. (USD) – South Dakota sophomore Elizabeth Juhnke has been named an All-American Honorable Mention selection as selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Juhnke, a six-foot outside hitter, joins former Coyote Kendall Kritenbrink, a two-time honoree, as individuals who have been named to the All-American Honorable Mention team.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native, led the Coyotes and the Summit League in total kills (346), kills per set (4.17), total points (392), points per set (4.72) and total attacks (960).
Junhke provided 14 double-doubles on the season as South Dakota posted a 15-7 overall record and finished 12-3 in the Summit League, falling to Missouri in the NCAA Tournament first tounr.
She had six matches this season with over 20 kills, including equaling her career high of 27 against Missouri State. Second on the team in digs with 269 she posted a career high with 23 against Kansas City
“I am so incredibly proud of Elizabeth,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “This is an amazing honor, and one that I know she will value. In a year such as this, where there has been so much adversity, it is great to see her play at such a high level and receive this recognition.”