NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2.

Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill into the second deck in left.

The All-Star slugger reached 54 homers in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’ AL record in 1961. Judge also doubled.

His latest home run came after Gary Sánchez hit a 473-foot, two-run homer into the left field bleachers off Jameson Taillon in the fifth that tied it at 2.

The Twins and Yankees will meet on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.