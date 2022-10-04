ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Aaron Judge has hit his 62nd home run of the season to break Roger Maris’ American League record.

Judge hit a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York’s day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Judge had homered only once in his past 13 games.

That was when he hit No. 61 in Toronto last Wednesday to match Maris. While Maris’ 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been exceeded six times previously, all were tainted by the stench of steroids. That includes Barry Bonds’ 73 for the the San Francisco Giants in 2001, though he has denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs.