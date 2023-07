SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln boys basketball standout JT Rock announced on Twitter that he is graduating high school early and will be heading to Iowa State this fall instead of next fall.

The 7-foot-1-inch center tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds this season with the Patriots. He blocked 81 shots this season, which was the most of any player in the state as he helped Lincoln finish fourth in Class AA.

He was the lone junior finalist for the KELOLAND Player of the Year.