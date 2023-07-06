LEON, Mexico (SDSU) — South Dakota State head women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston and the USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup squad advanced to the quarterfinal round of the tournament after posting a 3-1 mark in pool play. Johnston is serving as an assistant coach for the U.S.



USA defeated Venezuela, 60-54, this past Saturday and Argentina, 65-56, Sunday before falling to Brazil, 54-67, Tuesday. The team bounced back with a 106-54 victory over Cuba Wednesday in the final game of pool play.



The U.S. takes on Colombia in the quarterfinals Friday at 1:10 p.m. CT. The semifinal games will be played Saturday and the medal games are slated for Sunday.



For more information about the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, click here.