Johnson part of franchise-record five Stampede players drafted

Vancouver, B.C. (STAMPEDE) – Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Ryan Johnson became the 34th player to be selected by a National Hockey League team in team history Friday evening at Rogers Arena. The Minnesota Gopher commit was selected in the first round, 31st overall by the Buffalo Sabres.
Johnson tallied 25 points from six goals and 19 assists during the regular season and two goals and six assists for eight points during the playoffs.
He is the first player since Kieffer Bellows to be drafted in the first round and sixth player in team history: Bellows (2016, 16th overall), Jamie Oleksiak (2011, 14th overall), T.J. Oshie (2005, 24th overall), Joe Finley (2005, 27th overall), Thomas Vanek (2003, 5th overall).
Sioux Falls forward Ethan Phillips was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall by the Detroit Red Wings. Twenty three picks later, defenseman Max Crozier was taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Anthony Romano was picked in the 6th round by the Arizona Coyotes while Andre Lee was a 7th round choice of the Los Angeles Kings.