Johnson and Rozeboom named to Walter Camp FCS All-America Team

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State University student-athletes Christian Rozeboom and Cade Johnson were each named to another Football Championship Subdivision All-America squad, earning spots on the Walter Camp FCS All-America Team.

A senior linebacker, Rozeboom posted his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season in 2019 with a team-high 111 stops, including six tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He also recorded two interceptions, forced three fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.

Rozeboom tallied double figures in tackles six times during the 2019 season en route to becoming the Jackrabbits’ career tackles leader with 475. He anchored an SDSU defense that limited the opposition to 16.7 points and 294.8 yards of total offense per game.

A native of Sioux Center, Iowa, Rozeboom’s selection was his fifth All-America honor of the season. He also was a first-team selection by the American Football Coaches Association, HERO Sports and STATS. In addition, he was a second-team honoree on the Football Championship Subdivision All-America squad selected by the Associated Press.

Johnson, a junior wide receiver, earned first-team recognition after leading the team with 72 receptions for 1,222 yards (17.0 ypr) and eight touchdowns during the 2019 season. He hit the century mark for receiving yards four times and averaged 120.5 all-purpose yards per game while also seeing spot action as a kick returner.

Originally from Papillion, Nebraska, Johnson also has received first-team honors from The Associated Press, second-team recognition from STATS and third-team accolades from HERO Sports.

South Dakota State made its eighth straight appearance in the FCS playoffs during the 2019 season. The Jackrabbits finished with an 8-5 overall record, including a 5-3 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

