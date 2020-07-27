John Daly, Vijay Singh commit to Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Sanford) – PGA TOUR Champions golfers John Daly and Vijay Singh have officially committed to the Sanford International presented by Cambria September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

John Daly returns to Sioux Falls and the Sanford International for the third straight year. Daly shot a final round 66 to finish T25 at last year’s tournament. The Arkansas native won the 1991 PGA Championship in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Four years later, Daly won his second major championship, defeating Costantino Rocca in a playoff to capture The Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews. A fan favorite since turning professional, Daly has 20 professional wins during his career, including a victory on the PGA TOUR Champions at the Insperity Invitational in 2017.

Singh, a native of Lautoka, Fiji, won three major titles in his career, including the 1998 PGA Championship, 2000 Masters and 2004 PGA Championship. Singh turned professional in 1982 and joined the PGA TOUR in 1993. He has won 63 professional tournaments, including 34 on the PGA TOUR. In 2004, Vijay became the No. 1 golfer in the world, a position he held for 32 weeks. Singh ranks third on the all-time PGA TOUR money list, winning more than $71 million in his career. He finished T35 at the 2019 Sanford International.

Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Kids 15 and under are FREE with a paid adult.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 7-13, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its third year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com . You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .