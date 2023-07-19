SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD) – John Daly, a two-major major champion and one of the most popular players in golf, has officially committed to competing in the Sanford International on Sept. 11-17 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Daly joins fellow PGA TOUR Champions golfers K.J. Choi and Scott Parel, who also committed to playing in the tournament.

Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. He added to his resume by capturing The Open Championship in 1995. A 5-time winner on the PGA TOUR, Daly continues to draw galleries wherever he plays – on the course or in concert. He and Jocko Deal will be the opening entertainment for Sanford International Live! featuring Jake Owen on Sept. 15 at the Sanford Pentagon.

The first South Korean to earn a PGA TOUR card, Choi is coming off a T3 finish at the Kaulig Companies Championship, which moved him into the top 25 of the Charles Schwab Cup standings. He has nine career wins between the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, including the Memorial Tournament in 2007 and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2011. Choi’s best finish at the Sanford International was a T2 in 2021.

Parel returns to the Sanford International where he placed fifth in 2020. The Michigan native has four career PGA TOUR Champions victories on his resume. He shot -3 at last weekend’s Kaulig Companies Championship to finish in the top ten.

Tickets to the Sanford International are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com.