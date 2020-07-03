Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Jimmie Johnson gets ready for a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Jimmie Johnson wanted to retire from full-time racing to step away from NASCAR’s 11-month grind. The coronavirus pandemic has brought his final season to an unexpected pause, and now the seven-time champion isn’t sure what his future holds.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-time champion will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

He will be sidelined and miss testing an Indy car on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week. Johnson had talked about the test and the possibility of running the Indianapolis 500. Hours later, he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

