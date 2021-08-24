Jim Furyk commits to Sanford International

SNOQUALMIE, WA – AUGUST 22: Jim Furyk plays his shot from the 1st tee during the final round of the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on August 22, 2021 in Snoqualmie, Washington. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD INTERNATIONAL) – Jim Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion, has officially committed to the Sanford International presented by Cambria September 13-19 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Furyk has won 17 times on the PGA TOUR and has collected three victories on the PGA TOUR Champions. Furyk’s best year on tour came in 2010, when he captured the FedEx Cup Trophy and was named PGA Player of the Year and PGA TOUR Player of the Year. The 2016 winner of the Payne Stewart Award is also the first PGA TOUR professional to card two rounds under 60 on tour. In 2013, he shot a 59 at the BMW Championship in the second round, and in 2016, he shot a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship.

Furyk joins Fred Couples, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, John Daly, Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen and many other top players who have committed to the 2021 Sanford International. Visit SanfordInternational.com/spectator-info/meet-the-players to see the full list.

Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Kids 15 and under are free with a paid adult.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 13-19, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its fourth year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com . You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.

All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Tournament programming is available via 25+ TV linear partners in 145+ countries and territories, with 25 channels carrying long-form and/or highlights coverage, and 200+ hours of live coverage distributed in 135+ countries and territories. Programming is also available via the OTT platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR in every market outside of the United States, excluding China and Korea, with live coverage distributed in 130+ countries and territories.