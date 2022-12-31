WAYNE, Neb. (AUGIE) – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Wildcats of Wayne State, 80-77, in Wayne Neb. on Saturday. The Vikings advance to a 12-2 overall record while holding a 6-2 record in the NSIC. The Wildcats move to a 9-3 overall record with a 5-3 record in the loop.

Michaela Jewett led Augustana in scoring with a career-high 29-points being 5-of-8 from behind the arc and 10-of-19 in the field. Lauren Sees was second in scoring for the Vikings with 14 points with her 11th point of today’s contest being her 1,000th career-point as a Viking. Sees is just the 32nd Viking in program history to achieve this career milestone.

Augustana saw a slow start in the opening five minutes of play seeing a 13-6 run in the favor of Wayne State. The Vikings found their footing shortly after seeing a 13-0 run opened by a layup by Jennifer Aadland. In the scoring run, Augustana saw 3-pointers from Jewett and Aby Phipps to widen the scoring gap. As a squad the Vikings shot 8-of-15 (.533) in the first 10 minutes of play.

The Wildcats caught stride in the second quarter opening with an 8-1 run broken up by a free throw from CJ Adamson. A shot from behind the arc from Jewett ended the scoring drought tying the game at 23. Both benches continued to trade baskets until WSC took advantage of the charity stripe to pull its lead 34-29 heading into halftime.

Aadland led both squads in scoring during the first half with 10 points and four rebounds while adding on one assist and one steal.

Adamson opened scoring for both squads in the third quarter, knocking down a 3-pointer to bring Augustana within two. Jewett followed up with her own 3-pointer just moments later adding on to a 10-0 Viking run to open the second half. The Vikings and the Wildcats continued to trade baskets until a late 7-0 run from the Vikings pulled Augustana ahead by eight in the third quarter.

It was a fight to the finish in the final 10 minutes of play. The Wildcats clawed their way to the Vikings heels closing a 9-point scoring gap to just 3-points. Augustana held off Wayne State with 3-pointers from Jewett and Sees to keep hold of the lead. Coming down to the final seconds of the contest, the Viking defense fought off a Wayne State 3-pointer at the buzzer to fend off the Wildcats.

Up Next The Vikings take the road to face Northern State and MSU Moorhead next weekend. Augustana takes on the Wolves on Friday Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m., then takes on the Dragons Saturday Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m.