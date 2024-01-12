BISMARCK, N.D. (AUGIE) — A big night from Michaela Jewett and Aby Phipps helped push the Augustana women’s basketball team to a 68-62 victory over UMary on Friday night inside McDowell Activity Center.

The win moves the Vikings to 4-10 overall and 3-7 in the NSIC, while UMary falls to 10-7, 6-3.

Jewett led the Vikings with 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting overall and grabbed eight rebounds. Phipps recorded her second double-double in as many games, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while dishing four assists. In total, AU had four in double figures as Lauren Sees added 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Jennifer Aadland tallied 11 points and five rebounds.

Jewett broke a 6-6 tie with a 3-pointer before Phipps knocked down a jumper to give the Vikings an 11-6 lead with 6:34 to play in the first quarter. The Marauders answered with a 10-0 run, but AU would march back, capping the first quarter with five straight Sees points to take an 18-18 tie into the second quarter.

Izzy Moore extended the run when she opened the second quarter scoring with a layup to give the Vikings a 20-18 lead. From there, AU went cold, going over four minutes without a bucket while the Marauders charged ahead 25-20.

Phipps broke the scoreless drought at the 4:55 mark of the second half, knocking down a jumper to ignite an 8-0 Viking run, giving them a 28-25 lead with 2:08 left in the half. She scored six of the eight points on the run, including a layup through contact to bring her to double digits on the night. UMary went on to score the final four points, taking a 29-28 lead into the second half.

Through the first four minutes of the second half, the Vikings caught fire. AU knocked down 6 of 9 from the field while rattling off a 13-6 run to go in front 41-35. After a 7-3 Marauder run, the Vikings countered with a 7-2 run of their own, capped by a Jewett layup at the buzzer to take a 51-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Marauders closed their deficit to 55-52 after a jumper with 5:20 remaining in the game. Phipps and Jewett took control of the game from there, as Phipps scored three the hard way before Jewett knocked down a 3-pointer to grow the lead to 61-52. UMary scored the next four points, but the Vikings scored seven of the final 13 points, all on free throws, to close out the victory.

Augustana comes closer to home on Saturday afternoon, taking on Northern State at 5:30 p.m., in Aberdeen, S.D.