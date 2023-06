PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Pierre standout tight end, Jett Zabel has made the decision to continue his football career at North Dakota State.

Jett made the announcement via his Twitter account on Thursday.

This past season saw Zabel haul in a team high 54 receptions, leading to 842 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Jett will join the FCS power following his senior year of high school.