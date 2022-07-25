SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the top high school football players in South Dakota announced his college commitment on Monday, as Jefferson senior Griffin Wilde tweeted out his commitment to South Dakota State.

Wilde held offers from both SDSU and USD. There were some Power 5 schools like Iowa showing interest in the Cavaliers Wide Receiver, but he ultimately committed to the Jackrabbits.

Last year as a junior Wilde hauled in 54 receptions for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also lethal as a kick returner for the Cavaliers, as he averaged more than 27 yards per return, and took 3 kickoffs back for touchdowns. He also registered 19 tackles and a sack on defense, and even threw for 1 touchdown.