Jefferson’s Avery Summers wins AA Flight 1 Singles title, Rapid City Stevens claims team championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class AA Girls State Tennis tournament continued on Friday as singles, doubles and team state titles were up for grabs.

Rapid City Stevens entered the day atop the team standings after sending every singles player and doubles team to the semifinals. Five-time defending state champion Lincoln was lurking in the background, sitting in second place, just 27.5 points back.

In the First Flight Singles Championship it was Jefferson’s Avery Summers facing Lincoln’s Elle Dobbs. Summers showed why she was the top-seed with an impressive 6-1, 6-2 victory, giving Jefferson its first state championship of any kind.

In Second Flight Singles, Lincoln’s Charlotte Crawford played Peyton Ogle from Rapid City Stevens for the title. Crawford would control the opening set winning it 6-1. The second set was a much closer battle, but ultimately Crawford would prevail 6-4 to claim the title.

But Rapid City Stevens would take home the team championship. The Raiders won four of the six singles flights. They finished no worse than third in any of the doubles flights.

For full singles and doubles flights results click here.

Final Team Standings

1. RC Stevens 469.5

2. Harrisburg 445

3. SF Lincoln 403.5

4. O’Gorman 278.5

5. Watertown 269

6. Aberdeen Central 215.5

7. Brandon Valley 171.5

8. SF Jefferson 148.5

9. SF Roosevelt 62

10. Brookings 10

11. RC Central 0

11. SF Washington 0



