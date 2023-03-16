RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson and Yankton are the first two teams to advance to the class ‘AA’ state semifinals, following their wins on Thursday.

The top-seeded Cavaliers fell in an early 10-4 hole after the first quarter, but they’d turn on the jets from there.

Jefferson outscored Harrisburg 49-31 in the final three quarters on their way to a 53-41 win.

Griffin Wilde led the way with 18 game high points. Taylen Ashley added 13, while Kaden Year tallied 10.

The second quarterfinal was a close one. Yankton outlasted a second half run by Washington, to walk away with a 58-51 victory.

The Bucks were led by Mac Ryken. He posted 29 game high points. Drew Ryken added 13.

Yankton and Jefferson will meet in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. in Rapid City.