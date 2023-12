SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson and Washington met to close out the first day of the Presidents Bowl basketball showcase.

The Cavaliers cruised to a 69-52 win over the Warriors in the girls game. The Cavs used a big second quarter to seize control of the game.

The nightcap saw Washington claim a 66-51 win over Jefferson in boys hoops. With the game tied at 28 at the half, the Warriors raced in front with a big third quarter.