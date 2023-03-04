SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (KELO) Top seeds reigned supreme in the Class AA boys basketball SoDak 16. Seven of the eight higher seeds advanced to the state tournament.

The only lower seed to advance was No. 9 Harrisburg, who won 54-52 at eighth-seeded Brandon Valley. The Tigers used a 20-2 run in the first half.

Top-seeded Jefferson prevailed 71-46 over No. 16 Rapid City Stevens. The Cavaliers led 40-18 at halftime.

No. 5 Washington defeated No. 12 Huron 71-43. It is the Warriors’ ninth-straight win.

Roosevelt, the seven seed, topped 12-seed Sturgis Brown 54.40.