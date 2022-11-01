SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Livestream Game of the Week returns this Friday with the 17th and final football contest to stream on KELOLAND.com this fall.

Friday’s matchup is a semifinal bout in 11AAA pitting #1 Jefferson against #4 Lincoln. The winner will advance to the 11AAA state championship.

Both Jefferson and Lincoln cruised by their opponents in the quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers are 10-0 on the season following their playoff win. They are averaging a 33 point win in each of their games.

Jefferson has defeated every opponent by at least 24 points, except for one… Lincoln.

The Patriots fell behind 30-0 to Jefferson at halftime when the two teams played back on September 10.

Lincoln would outscore the Cavs 13-0 in the second half. The Patriots lost by 17, but they seemed to have the majority of the control in the second half. They also played the Cavaliers to their closest outcome of the season.

These two teams are red hot coming into the contest. Jefferson has won ten straight, while Lincoln has won five in a row.

Kick-off for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. at Howard Wood Field.

You can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com, with play-by-play provided by Grant Sweeter.

A full preview of Friday’s game will be released on Wednesday.