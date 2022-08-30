SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Jefferson entered the week ranked 4th in the latest Prep Media Volleyball Poll, and the Cavaliers would get everything they could handle from rival Lincoln, needing a 15-12 win in the 5th to pick up the 3-2 victory.

Lincoln came out strong taking the opening set 25-14. Jefferson would respond, taking each of the next two sets by 25-20 and 25-18 scores.

But the Patriots wouldn’t go down without a fight, forcing a decisive 5th with a 25-22 win in set 4.

In the 5th, it was Jefferson outlasting Lincoln 15-12 to secure the 3-2 victory.

Emory Brosnahan led the Cavaliers with 12 kills, while Nancy Peter added 9 and Ell Kvernmo tallied 8. Presly Pastian dished out 23 assists to lead Jefferson, while Maddie Paulsen led the team with 4 blocks.