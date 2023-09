SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday, Jefferson remains undefeated as they claimed the 3-0 victory over O’Gorman.

Jefferson played a tight battle with the Knights in the first set but still pulled away with the win over the Knights.

The Cavaliers now improve to 8-0 on the season. They’ll hit the road Thursday to play Brandon Valley at 7 p.m.