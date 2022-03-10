RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ Girls State Basketball Tournament started out with a stunner as 8-seed Jefferson knocked off No. 1 and defending champion Washington 47-43.

The Warriors took a 43-36 lead with 3:43 to play. But then Jefferson would close the game on an 11-0 run, taking the lead for good on a Taliyah Hayes bucket with 1:22 to play, as the Cavaliers pick up their first State Tournament win in their very first State Tournament game.

Following that game it was a battle between rivals Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens. The Cobblers held a 1-point lead heading to the 4th quarter, but the Raiders would outscore Central 18-11 in the final frame to come away with the 40-34 victory.

In the third quarterfinal it was O’Gorman taking on Lincoln. the Knights jumped out to an 18-10 lead after 1, and would extend that advantage to 14 at halftime. They’d cruise from there for the 55-35 quarterfinal win.

In the final quarterfinal, Brandon Valley clashed with Harrisburg. The Lynx built a 6-point halftime lead, and then led 34-26 heading to the 4th. Harrisburg would rally to cut the Lynx lead all the way to 2 with 0:11 left, but Brandon Valley would knock down free throws to seal the 43-39 victory.

Jefferson will meet Rapid City Stevens in Friday’s first semifinal at 6:00 P.M. MT. Then O’Gorman and Brandon Valley will clash at 7:45 P.M. MT.