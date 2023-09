SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson volleyball improved to 4-0 with a 3-1 win over Lincoln on Thursday night.

The Cavaliers are just one of two unbeaten teams remaining in class ‘AA’.

Emory Brosnahan had 16 kills on the night. Presly Pastian led the Cavs with 42 assists.

Elizabeth Spah highlighted the night, with her 1,000th career kill for Jefferson. She added 9 kills on the night.