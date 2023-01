SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson and Sioux Falls Christian boys basketball teams both improved to 10-0 with wins Tuesday night.

The top-ranked Cavaliers staged a 59-58 comeback victory at Brandon Valley. They trailed by as much as 15 in the first half.

The Chargers, who are ranked third in Class A, defeated Tea Area 56-51 at home. They withstood a 13-0 second-half Titans’ run.