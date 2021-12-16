Jefferson rolls past Brandon Valley for program’s first win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Jefferson and Brandon Valley met in boys basketball Thursday night and the Cavaliers came away with the 63-43 victory for the program’s very first win.

It was a tight game through the first quarter as Jefferson grabbed a 10-7 lead. But the second quarter was dominated by the Cavaliers. They started the 2nd on a 15-0 run, and took a 27-13 lead into halftime.

That deficit proved to be too much for the Lynx to overcome as Jefferson secured its first win in program history, 63-43.

Kaden Year led the Cavaliers with 25 points. Taylen Ashley tallied 13 boards to go along with 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Jameson Kreutzfeldt led the Lynx with 10 points, while Dylan Langerock chipped in 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 