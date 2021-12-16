Jefferson rolls past Brandon Valley for program’s first win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Jefferson and Brandon Valley met in boys basketball Thursday night and the Cavaliers came away with the 63-43 victory for the program’s very first win.

It was a tight game through the first quarter as Jefferson grabbed a 10-7 lead. But the second quarter was dominated by the Cavaliers. They started the 2nd on a 15-0 run, and took a 27-13 lead into halftime.

That deficit proved to be too much for the Lynx to overcome as Jefferson secured its first win in program history, 63-43.

Kaden Year led the Cavaliers with 25 points. Taylen Ashley tallied 13 boards to go along with 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Jameson Kreutzfeldt led the Lynx with 10 points, while Dylan Langerock chipped in 7.