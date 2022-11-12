VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson football team has claimed the first ever team state championship in school history.

In just their second season, the Cavaliers have climbed to the top of 11AAA with a 12-0 season, that concluded Saturday in the DakotaDome with a state championship.

.@SFJeffersonFB beats Harrisburg 48-21 to win the 11AAA State Championship. It’s the Cavaliers first team state championship in school history. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/ssSEqRKCm6 — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 13, 2022

Jefferson rolled past Harrisburg in this year’s title game. The Cavs claimed a 48-21 win.

Harrisburg started the contest strong. The Tigers scored the lone seven points of the first quarter and after Jefferson tied the game, Harrisburg scored again with a one yard touchdown run from Max Carlson.

Jefferson evened the game on their ensuing drive, thanks to a touchdown run from Nelson Wright.

That drive sparked the defense and that’s all the Cavs were missing.

Jefferson would score the next 28 points of the game, including seven in the second quarter and 21 in the third.

Another 21 point quarter has @SFJeffersonFB up 28 after three quarters! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/MYzSUsxqHj — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 13, 2022

Harrisburg would score first in the fourth quarter with a nice pass from Elrod to Aidan Foley, but the Cavs came right back.

Just 21 seconds later, Wright would break off a 62 yard touchdown run to put Harrisburg up 27 at 48-21.

Jefferson would close out from there, claiming the 48-21 win over Harrisburg.

The Cavs are the sixth different team to win the 11AAA state championship, since the state moved to seven classes in 2013.

Joe Robbie MVP – Taylen Ashley

Outstanding Back – Beau Giblin

Outstanding Lineman – Sawyer Huntimer @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 13, 2022

Lincoln, Washington, Brandon Valley, O’Gorman and Harrisburg are the five other teams to win in the last ten years of 11AAA football.