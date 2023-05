SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson softball team won its eighth straight game with an 11-0 victory over Rapid City Central Saturday at Dunham Park.

The Cavaliers scored three in each of the first and second innings in the five-inning contest.

Emma Buie smacked a pair of home runs and drove in three.

The Jefferson pitchers limited the Cobblers to four hits in the shutout.

The Cavaliers are now 12-4 on the season. Rapid City Central falls to 4-12.