SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – At one point in the 3rd quarter, the Jefferson Cavaliers trailed the Pierre Governors 43-24. From there they would slowly rally. Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz was terrific going for a game high 31 points including a thunderous 2-handed dunk, but the biggest moment of the game came with 5 seconds left to play in regulation.

Pierre led 64-62 with 5 seconds remaining. The Govs would miss a free throw, Jefferson junior Griffin Wilde would gather the rebound, weave his way up the court, and flip a right handed lay up off the glass and through the rim as time expired sending the gym into a frenzy.

The first overtime ended with the game tied at 70. In double overtime, Pierre would take a 74-71 lead, but minutes later, after cutting the lead back to one, Dawson Sechser stole the ball at mid court and raced back the other way for the go ahead bucket. Moments later, Kaden year would drill a three ball from the top of the key sealing the deal. He finished with a team high 24 points.

Jefferson would outlast Pierre 79-74 in an instant classic double overtime thriller.