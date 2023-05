SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson and O’Gorman were among the teams to claim wins Tuesday as they each powered past their opponents.

O’Gorman used a 15 run first inning to gain a large lead against Roosevelt. They’d cruise to the 17-2 win in three innings. The Knights would complete the sweep with a 21-5 win in game two.

Across town at Sherman Park, Jefferson impressed as they muscled past Washington, 14-2. The win for the Cavaliers snapped a five game winning streak by the Warriors.