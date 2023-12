SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson and Lincoln met in the first two games of Saturday’s quadruple header of the President’s Bowl at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Cavalier girls basketball team picked up a 55-27 victory over the Patriots. The Cavs jumped out to a 17-2 lead.

Lincoln topped Jefferson 53-50 in the boys contest. It was a neck-and-neck contest throughout.