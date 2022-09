SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Jefferson took down crosstown rival Washington 6-2 in girls tennis Tuesday at Tomar Park.

The Warriors doubles team of Kara Gary and Madelyn Dahlmeier won their match in three sets.

Both Washington and Jefferson are off until the South Dakota Class AA State Tennis Tournament which begins on October 6, and runs till the 7th out in Rapid City.