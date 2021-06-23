Jefferson High School athletic facilities ‘second to none’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — From the football field to the basketball gym and everything in between, the Jefferson High School athletic facilities are second to none.

“Honestly, my mouth kind of dropped. It was insane to think this is a high school gym, you know. It’s amazing and it speaks for itself when you walk in. The kids we had for the little kids camp were in awe and wanted to take pictures.” said Pruitt.

After coaching in college for many years, Jefferson’s head volleyball coach Beth Donnelly believes the gym even rivals many universities.

“This facility is better than any place I’ve ever coached in and that’s not a knock against any of the colleges I think it’s just a pat on the back to the Sioux Falls school district that has put this place together,” said Donnelly.

“When I first walked in and saw this I was like ‘oh my goodness’ this is going to be a place that I want to become a part of. So, I was very excited about that,” said Reck.

But maybe the most impressive feature of the new facilities is the weight room which will be open to not just the athletes, but all students.

“We’re going to have seven strength classes a day which is roughly thirty kids in a strength class. So, that’s 210 kids a day that will go in there that may not be involved in athletics,” Staden stated. “So, that facility, that weight room, will be one of the most used facilities in the building.”

And having such nice facilities may even be a motive for the better athletes around the school to come out for track.

“They definitely don’t hurt, you know. That is definitely something that will help. They’ve done this building right and done a lot of great things for the kids here to put them in a position to be successful,” Wagoner said.

There’s also a wrestling room, eight tennis court, three practice fields and a turf field, as well.

“The first public school with a turf field here in town and with lights. So, we can practice at different times of the day.” Staden said.

“I tell people all the time there’s three things. I’m spoiled because it’s brand new. I’m blessed to be here and I’m grateful,” Reck said.