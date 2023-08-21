HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week is set to return this week with a rematch from the 11AAA State Championship.

Harrisburg is set to host Jefferson on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Cavaliers are coming off an 11AAA state championship, as they defeated the Tigers in last year’s title matchup.

Jefferson graduated a lot of talent, but still sit fourth in the preseason rankings.

Harrisburg has been in three straight state championships, claiming the 2021 title. The Tigers had a record 179 kids come out for football this season.

They’ll look to use those numbers to help them reach the dome again.

Kick-off between the two teams is set for Friday, August 25th at 6 p.m. You can stream the game at the link below:

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.