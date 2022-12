SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second-ranked Jefferson girls basketball team stayed unbeaten on Tuesday, courtesy of a 47-38 win over #5 Brandon Valley.

The game was close early as both teams used their full court press to slow down the game and keep the contest low scoring.

The Cavaliers made an adjustment in the second half as they found a way to hold the Lynx to just 38 points.

Jefferson is now 2-0 on the season.